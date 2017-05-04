Former federal minister and PPP leader Syed Faisal Saleh Hayat has been injured after his car collided with a truck on Faisalabad-Gojra Motorway late Wednesday, according to hospital sources.

The PPP leader was on his way to Jhang when his Landcruiser crashed with a trailer near the Aminpur Bangla area.

The driver and former Federal minister were admitted to the Allied Hospital in Faisalabad for treatment.

Hayat is out of danger with a broken arm and head injuries, while his driver is said to be in a critical condition.

Recently Hayat joined the Pakistan Peoples Party this year.

Earlier he remained the former MNA of the federal cabinet under prime minister Shaukat Aziz.