ISLAMABAD - Ministry of Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage has assigned Muhammad Saleem, a senior officer of Information Group, to look after the responsibilities of Director General/Principal Information Officer (PIO).

Saleem has been given the task after the federal government had removed PIO Rao Tehseen from the post last week over the Dawn Leaks issue. Tehseen has also been asked to face departmental inquiry in news leaks issue.

According to the notifications of Information Ministry, Muhammad Saleem is assigned to look after the responsibilities of Director General/ PIO, Press Information Department, Islamabad, in addition to his own duties, with immediate effect and until further orders.

Last week, the ministry had given the additional charge of Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation to Muhammad Saleem after the retirement of DG Radio Saba Mohsin Raza.