ISLAMABAD - Adviser to Prime Minister Sartaj Aziz is tightening his grip on the foreign ministry to at least become a de-facto foreign minister after Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi’s unceremonious exit, The Nation has learnt.

Aziz has held the title of adviser for around four years since Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif took over but despite calls from the opposition and the experts, he was never elevated to the foreign minister’s post.

To add to this, Aziz had a deputy in Tariq Fatemi who was junior in rank and probably senior in power.

The differences between the two had been discussed in the media, though they always claimed to have a good working relationship. For Aziz, the road is still not clear.

Fatemi has been sacked from the foreign ministry but has not been removed as the special assistant. This means, he can always return.

Fatemi himself has vowed not to go out without putting up a fight.

Senior officials at the foreign ministry said Aziz had been more aggressive in the office than ever before.

“We feel he is feeling the liberty he needed. Fatemi had a greater grip in the ministry and after his exit, Sartaj Aziz has a chance to consolidate powers,” one official told The Nation on Wednesday.

He said that soon after Fatemi was sacked, Aziz had started taking the job more seriously.

“It looks he might make some reshuffle to sideline the favourites of Tariq Fatemi,” the official said.

Earlier, Fatemi rejected the allegations levelled against him in the Dawn leaks report, which led to his ouster.

In a farewell letter addressed to his foreign ministry colleagues, he said: “Over the years, I have had to deal with many sensitive matters, becoming privy to some of the most highly-classified information, on issues of national security. I have also had the honour of working directly under distinguished diplomats, both professional as well as political appointees, all of whom reposed their highest trust in my abilities and particularly so, in my lifelong commitment to discretion. You would appreciate that taking due care and caution become a second nature in our professional careers.”

Fatemi has himself not spoken much after his sacking, apart from the letter, but his close aides said he was bidding to make a return and possibly resign afterwards.

“Tariq Fatemi believes he should be given a chance to go out with dignity. He will fight and try to clear his name. We won’t be surprised if he returns [to the foreign ministry],” an official close to him told The Nation.

On his part, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had granted a face saving to Tariq Fatemi by retaining him as his special assistant.

But it was still below Fatemi’s expectations, who had high hopes of keeping his job despite Dawn leaks report’s recommendations of action against him, PIO Tehsin Rao and the newspaper that published the controversial story.

The other ‘culprit’ – former information minister Pervez Rashid – had already been sent packing.

He remains an ordinary senator.

Before being elevated as special assistant – equal to the status of a state minister - Fatemi served as Pakistan’s ambassador to the United States and to the European Union.

There were also indications that Prime Minister Sharif might soon appoint a full-time foreign minister – Sartaj Aziz being a candidate.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari has also been calling for appointment of a full-time foreign minister to cope with the diplomatic challenges.

“The foreign minister is a very important post. The government has failed to appoint a minister. I think the prime minister [Nawaz Sharif] fears someone from Punjab [who may be appointed as the foreign minister] can become more popular than him, so he is ignoring the demands from all quarters,” he had recently said.

Analyst Dr Khurram Iqbal said that the impression of a fight for power in the foreign ministry did not send a good message. “The government should settle this. There is no harm in appointing a full-time foreign minister,” he said.