Quetta - The Balochistan High Court on Wednesday expressed displeasure over non-recovery of abducted Secretary Higher Education Balochistan Abdullah Jan, who was kidnapped on March 15 from Quetta by unidentified armed men.

Criticising law enforcement agencies, the BHC double bench remarked that knocking court’s door for recovery of abducted secretary in presence of police and other security agencies was an expression of non-confidence in them.

Anti-Corruption Movement Chairman Fazal Muhammad Noor and others had filed petition in Balochistan High Court for the recovery of kidnapped Balochistan Secretary Abdullah Jan.

As hearing resumed, Deputy Inspector General of Quetta Police Abdul Razzaq Cheema, AIG Legal and other high officials appeared before the Balochistan High Court double bench comprising Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail and Justice Nazeer Ahmed Langov.

The DIG Quetta recorded his statement before the bench and said that no breakthrough had been witnessed so far in Abdullah Jan case and the police department was fully engaged with others departments for his early release.

Over DIG’s statement, Justice Jamal Mandokhail, the bench-member, asked, “What will you do in future if you could not find whereabouts of abducted secretary in 50 days.”

He remarked that it was an expression of no-confidence on police and other security institutes when petitioners demanded recovery of kidnapped secretary from court in presence of law enforcement agencies.

“Where the petitioners will go if the court couldn’t ensure justice to them,” asked the Balochistan High Court bench in hearing of secretary education case.

The DIG Quetta submitted, “It is presumption, though we will talk of surety.”

“What sort of province is this where institutes run on guesses,” remarked Justice Jamal over Cheema’s statement.

He asked why don’t you make efforts to arrest the criminals in planning phase but make rhetoric assertions after each incident for nabbing the culprits.

The court asked DIQ Quetta what sort of help the police had from Frontier Corps Balochistan in city.

“The cops run away after every incident in Quetta while FC remains on position,” replied Advocate Talat Waheed to the bench, over which the DIG Quetta Abdul Razzaq Cheema asked the court to investigate the allegation against police and he presented himself for the investigation.

Justice Jamal directed the lawyer to avoid such arguments as the sacrifices of police were unrivaled. He added it was the frontline force and if half of the FC resources were extended to police force they will meet the challenges. The bench remarked that it was not their intent to demoralise the police but to improve their performance. The hearing was adjourned till May 8.

