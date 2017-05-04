KASUR/SHEIKHUPURA - Accumulated sewage and piles of garbage in almost every street in Kasur city are now taking its toll on the health of the residents who at the risk of falling victim to dirt-borne diseases.

This was crux of complaints made by residents of different areas while protesting against indifference of the Tehsil Municipal Committee (TMC) to their woes.

They said that piles of garbage have caused sewage blockage which has resulted in huge accumulation of dirty water in streets and on grounds. “Travelling in the city, it seems that there has never been existed any system for cleanliness,” they said. The dirt has given rise to mosquitoes and other insects in the area, threatening outbreak of malaria, dengue and other diseases, they expressed their concerns. They alleged that sanitary workers also do not perform duty with honesty and are rarely witnessed in the area. They said that earlier the city had a proper system for cleanliness. “Since the TMC has been assigned with ensuring cleanliness in the area, sanitation in the city has been worsening with each passing day,” they alleged. It also calls administration performance into question, they added.

Residents demanded TMC chairman Ayaz Khan and Deputy Commissioner Ammara Khan to take notice of the grave situation and order the officials to ensure cleanliness.

LAWYERS GO ON STRIKE: The District Bar Association observed strike after boycotting the court proceeding against worse law and order situation here on Wednesday.

The fraternity went on strike after an incident of dacoity in the house of one Azhar Saroia Advocate. According to sources some unidentified dacoits entered into the advocate’s house adjacent to Galoria Colony and took away cash and other valuables worth in thousands on gun point. The bar association meeting chaired by the president Saeed Ch Advocate deplored the situation. They said the law enforcers in the district had failed to provide relief and protection to the citizens. The bar demanded the police high ups to adopt punitive steps to control the alarming situation. B division police are looking into the matter.

While in another incident four unknown robbers barged into the house of Ahsan Raza located Mouza Bhiki some 14 km away from here and decamped with ornaments, cash and other valuables Rs 1 million.

Meanwhile, a man shot his younger brother over monetary dispute in Salamat Pura locality in the limit of Sadar Muridke police on Wednesday.

Victim Mehran Sultan had demanded some amount to attend his friend’s marriage ceremony. On refusing they indulged in a scuffle at which the elder brother Saad Sultan opened fire killing his younger brother Mehran instantly. The accused fled from the site after committing crime. Police started investigation.