Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan slammed ruling party for ‘raising question on patriotism of overseas Pakistanis’.

On his Twitter account, Khan wrote that due to PTI’s large support among overseas Pakistanis the ruling party is now targeting them.

Just to spite PTI bec it has a large support base amongst Overseas Pakistanis, PMLN now questions Overseas Pakistanis loyalty to Pak. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 3, 2017





The PTI chairman was referring to the latest case filed by PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi in Supreme Court about foreign funding of the party and raising question on Imran Khan’s ‘patriotism’ under Article 62 and 63.

Khan further criticized PMLN leadership stating it is really shameful that ruling party is targeting Pakistanis residing abroad even though they send almost $20billion remittances annually to the country.

It is not only bizarre but shameful to question loyalty of hardworking Overseas Pakistanis who send $20b in remittances yearly to Pak https://t.co/Q9jnUauxml — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 3, 2017





The case is underway in Supreme Court and being heard by larger bench headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar.