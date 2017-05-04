Close aides of former President and co-chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari including Ghulam Qadri Mari are still unaccounted for as the police failed to recover them.

Sindh High Court (SHC) ordered to form a Joint Investigation Team in connection with the missing aides of Zardari after a report was submitted to the court stating that Ghulam Qadir Mari could not be recovered despite efforts.

Justice Irfan Saadat Khan ordered to submit by May 18 the report after the statements of all parties to the case are recorded.

The Rangers submitted before the court, “None of our wings arrested Ghulam Qadir and others.”

Justice Khan warned the court will issue strict order if the missing persons are not recovered.