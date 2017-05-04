Another three ‘hardcore terrorists’ who were tried by military courts were sent to the gallows on Thursday, said a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The statement said the convicted terrorists were involved in heinous offences, including civilian deaths, attacking armed forces and law enforcement agencies.

Hussan Dar: He was said to be involved in abetting the killing of a civilian and attacking LEAs which resulted in deaths of several police constables. He was reportedly possessing explosives at the time of his arrest. The convict admitted his offences before a magistrate and the trial court.

Umer Zada: The convict was an active member of TTP and was involved in attacking the armed forces. He was held responsible for killing and injuring several soldiers. He was also in possession of explosives when he was caught. The convict admitted his crimes before a magistrate and the trial court.

Hazrat Ali: He was said to be involved in planting Improvised Explosive Devices and killings of civilians. He was also involved in targeting the armed forces. The convict also admitted his crimes before a magistrate and the trial court.