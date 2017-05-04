GUJRANWALA:- The FIA claimed on Wednesday to have arrested three human traffickers including a proclaimed offender here from Gujrat and Gujranwala. According to official sources, FIA teams headed by SHO Sajjad Bajwa and Imran Azam Gondal raided at Nowshera Virkan and Gujrat and held human traffickers Fida Hussain and Amir Shehzad and proclaimed offender Muhammad Asif. Police registered cases against them and started investigation.–Staff Reporter