VEHARI - Deputy Commissioner Ali Akbar Bhatti has stated that the Food Department is issuing gunny bags by strictly following the policy guidelines of the Punjab government. the bags are only issued to the growers on merit, he said.

He further stated that complaints received in this regard are being properly addressed by taking immediate action. Some of the dubious entries were removed before the date of issuance of bardana, he said. He further stated that the allegations levelled by the people are not based on the facts as officers regularly visit and monitor the wheat procurement centres.