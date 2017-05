Former Punjab Governor Chaudary Sarwar says true democracy is when a person from minority sections is able to contest elections on merit.

In his recent Tweet regarding democracy he said,

For me TRUE DEMOCRACY is when the son of a kissan or labourer or a common man incl minority is able to contest elections directly on merit! — Mohammad Sarwar (@ChMSarwar) May 4, 2017





Sarwar was in PMLN when he returned to Pakistan from England but later he joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.