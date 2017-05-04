SIALKOT/GUJRANWALA - The dead bodies of two kidnapped youth were found from Bambaanwala-Ravi-Baidian (BRB) Canal Daska here on Wednesday.

Police said that some unknown accused kidnapped the youth, killed them and later threw their bodies into the canal. According to the FIR (No 384/2017) lodged at Daska City police station, labourer Rana Yaseen’s Nabeel (20) was kidnapped by some unknown accused near his house on April 29,2017.

His body was found from BRB Canal Daska near village Jhaal Siyaan. Meanwhile, the body of another kidnapped youth Abdul Wahab (35) was found from Bambaanwala-Ravi-Baidian(BRB) Canal Daska. Police said that some unknown accused had kidnapped him from near his house in village Pakki Kotli-Sialkot on April 25.

Some unknown accused had kidnapped him and later threw his body in the canal to conceal their sin. Reportedly, people found the body in canal water near village Bambaanwala. Rescue 1122 officials fished out bodies from the BRB Canal Daska and shifted them to Daska Civil Hospital for autopsy.

Relatives of a 15-year-old girl protested and roughed up doctors at the DHQ Hospital whose indifference allegedly caused death of their beloved.

The family said that Sanam suffered a fever and was brought to the hospital but the staff did not bother to give her attention. She was referred to ward where no doctor attended her which caused her death, the family alleged.

The hospital MS directed investigation into the incident.