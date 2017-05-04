Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Police said they had contacted the interior ministry to put the names of two suspects in connection with Mashal Khan lynching case on the Exit Control List (ECL).

Police said they had sent the details of Arif Khan and Ali Khan, accused of inciting the mob to torture Mashal, to the ministry.

Hundreds of students beat to death their classmate known for his liberal views on a university campus in the country’s conservative northwest.

Mashal Khan, a journalism student, was stripped, beaten, shot, and thrown from the second floor of his hostel at the Abdul Wali Khan University in Mardan.

Graphic video footage from the scene shows dozens of men outside the hostel kicking and hurling projectiles at a body sprawled on the ground.

The killing comes as Pakistani authorities, including Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, have been increasingly vocal over blasphemy in recent weeks.

The authorities have arrested 47 suspects in the case so far.