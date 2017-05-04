JHANG - Urs of Hazrat Shah Jewna will begin today at Shah Jiwana town, 30km north of Jhang. Syed Faisal Saleh Hayat will perform Kiri (Gaddi) ritual for Urs at shrine of Hazrat Shaha Jewna. Many other traditional and spiritual rituals will also be performed during seven days stay of Faisal Saleh Hayat -caretaker of the shrine.

Sajjada Nasheen of the shrine takes Gaddi every year on May 4 and confines himself within the limits of shrine till May 10 when the celebrations reach their climax and conclude with Rasme-e-Chiragh.

Religious and spiritual scholars and caretakers of other shrines will also attend Kiri custom from the country and abroad.





