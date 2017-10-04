GUJRANWALA:-At least 27 students were hospitalised after being stung by honeybee in a school here at Professors Colony on Tuesday. According to rescue sources, some children threw stone at a beehive while playing in the school's ground. Upon which a swarm of "angry" honeybees attacked students. Resultantly as many as 27 minor students got injured who were shifted to hospital.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 04-Oct-2017 here.
27 students injured in honeybee attack
