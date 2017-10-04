Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) on his visit to operational air base of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) was informed that the first ever multinational exercise is going to be held in current month with participants from 19 air forces.

On his arrival at the base, he was received by Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman.

The CJCSC visited newly established Airpower Center of Excellence and attended a briefing on the ongoing operational exercise.

Equipped with state of the art facilities and infrastructure, ACE is a premier institution, which would train the combat crew of PAF as well as personnel of friendly air forces by conducting multinational training exercises.

During his visit, the CJCSC also flew an exercise training mission in F-16 aircraft of the prestigious No 9 multirole squadron. The air chief, sitting in another F-16 aircraft also participated in the training mission.

After flying the mission, the CJCSC interacted with the combat air and ground crew of the squadron and said that PAF has led from the front in Zarb-e-Azb and together with the sister services has turned the tide. PAF’s cutting edge aside, what makes it second to none is the high morale and thorough professionalism of its personnel.

While talking on the occasion, air chief reiterated his resolve to provide in synergy with the armed forces an impregnable aerial defence of the country.

He further added that Pakistan’s security and sovereignty is paramount and PAF would make all necessary measures to ensure the defence of its aerial frontiers.