After the criticism on amendment in Khatam-e-Naboowat laws and oath, Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq accepted that there was a'clerical mistake' and invited parliamentary leaders to discuss the matter today.

While talking to media, Sadiq stated that parliamentary leaders have decided to keep the original affidavit intact. "The amendment in new bill will be made and original oath will be brought back," said Sadiq.

Yesterday, parliamentarians noticed that wordings in Form-A has been changed as the words "I solemnly swear" have been replaced by "I believe" and clause about Khatam-e-Naboowat has not been made applicable to non-Muslim assembly members.

Yesterday, religious parties conducted protest over this amendment and demanded from government to take it back.

Furthermore, Federal Law Minister Zahid Hamid denied the allegations yesterday in a press conference.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi added that his party has suggested to revert 203 clause of Election Act 2017 as it is also controversial and being challenged in the courts.

Through amendment in clause 203, government paved the way for Nawaz Sharif to become president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) again.