ISLAMABAD - A special Corps Commanders Conference chaired by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday discussed the overall security situation and other challenges being faced by the country.

Although no press statement was issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) till late night, security experts said that the conference largely focused on the visit of the COAS to Kabul and his meetings with Afghan leadership.

The COAS took the commanders into confidence about his meetings with the Afghan leadership in which both sides had agreed to take pragmatic steps for a better future.

General Bajwa went on a day-long visit to Kabul on Sunday where he met with the Afghan president and senior military officials to discuss the fight against terrorism, regional security, border management as well as Afghan-led peace process in Afghanistan.

Taking stock of the situation at the Line of Control (LoC) the conference resolved to give a befitting response to the unprovoked firing by Indian troops targeting the civilian population.

The conference noted with concern that India was doing this with the design to cover up massive human rights violations in the Indian occupied Kashmir and atrocities being committed against the innocent Kashmiris to suppress their peaceful struggle for their right of self determination in accordance with the UN resolutions. The conference also took stock of the situation of internal security, law and order and reviewed the progress of Operation Raddul Fasaad as well as infrastructure development in the Fata.