ISLAMABAD:- The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday disposed of the case of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and restored the party’s electoral symbol of lion. The case was heard by a four-member bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner Justice (Retd) Sardar Raza Khan. PML-N counsel Faisal Irfan appeared before the Commission and informed about the intra-party election that was held on Tuesday.–INP

It is worth mentioning here that ECP had directed PML-N to conduct poll to elect its new President when Nawaz Sharif left the post after being disqualified by the Supreme Court of Pakistan in high-profile Panama case.