Lahore High Court (LHC) adjourned the hearing of the petition filed by Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) leader Ishtiaq Ahmad till tomorrow.

PAT leader had challenged the Electoral Reform Act 2017 in the petition after Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah asked the petitioner to inform the court over the progress of a similar case is under hearing at the Supreme Court.

It is pertinent to mention here that PAT had moved to Lahore High Court (LHC) challenging the Elections Bill 2017 seeking to declare the newly enacted law as null and void.

The recently-passed bill contains a clause, which allows politicians disqualified from holding public office to lead political parties, subsequently Nawaz Sharif was elected as PML-N head on Tuesday by PML-N general council.

PAT argues that the bill is against the spirit of the constitution by enabling a disqualified person to become a party leader.