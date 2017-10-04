LAHORE - Former Punjab president and secretary general of the PTI Farooq Amjad Mir has left the party accusing the leadership of ignoring the workers in the consultation process.

A former MNA and district Naib Nazim from Lahore, Mir had joined the PTI in 2011 ending his decade-long association with the PML-Q. Currently, he was not holding any office in the PTI.

“I have left the PTI because it has deviated from it basic principles. The present PTI leadership is relying too much on the institutions instead of seeking support from the masses. Besides, it has lost contact with the workers who are no longer part of the consultation process,” Mir told The Nation, describing reasons for his dissociation from the PTI. He said he was not joining any other party at this stage.