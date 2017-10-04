PESHAWAR: The Special Police Unit (SPU) arrested four members of a banned outfit and recovered laptops, pamphlets and two motorcycles from their possession.

The SPU on an intelligence tip-off conducted a raid at Haji Camp bus terminal in the provincial capital Peshawar. During operation four members of banned outfit identified as Asadullah, Ishfaq, Zafar Ali and Ahmad were detained with pamphlets, laptop, and two motorcycles.

The laptop contained videos and photos of the defunct organization. The detainees were shifted to an undisclosed location for further investigation.