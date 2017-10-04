SADIQABAD-Residents of Sadiqabad are grappling with great miseries due to shortage of gas as the authorities concerned have so far failed to restore gas supply which has been suspended over past several days.

Talking to The Nation, people said that gas supply remains suspended up to 18 hours which, they added, has made them unable to carry out their routine works. They said even the women are unable to cook meal at homes.

The gas shortage has also hit the industrial output, they added. People are forced to buy gas in cylinders, they expressed their displeasure. They demanded the SNGPL authorities to look into the matter and resolve their problem. They also urged local MNA and State Minister for Industries and Production Sardar Arshad Khan Leghari to take effective steps to resolve the issue.