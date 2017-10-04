Five Indian soldiers were killed while five were injured in a retaliatory firing across Line of Control, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated.

According to media wing of military, Pakistani forces replied Indian aggression along LoC started early in the morning today. "There are reports that three Indian soldiers have been killed in Pakistan's retaliatory firing, ISPR stated in a press release.

ISPR further stated that Pakistani military is giving befitting reply to Indian corss-border firing.

Earlier, two civilians were killed and two others were wounded after Indian troops fired into Azad Kashmir Wednesday, in the latest cross-border violence between the nuclear-armed neighbours.

The incident took place in a village in Abbaspur sector on the LoC, the de facto border dividing Kashmir between Pakistan and India.

"A brother and a sister were killed and two other women were wounded in firing by Indian troops," local government official Qaiser Aurangzeb told AFP.

The firing came one day after four people were killed in an hours-long gunbattle with militants attacking a paramilitary camp in Indian Kashmir.