Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunication Anusha Rehman today said, Sharif family was hopeful that it would get the same justice as it was given to other citizens of Pakistan.

While talking to journalists she said Ishaq Dar, Nawaz Sharif and the children were waiting for justice, “We hope that new legal precedents will not be set in their cases.”

The minister said copy of charge sheet was still not provided to Ishaq Dar and the trial was started. The court was in a hurry to hold the trial, she said adding in the history of Pakistan, such kind of haste was never shown.

She raised objections over presence of Rangers at the premises of Accountability Court during the hearing of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. She said, “We should be told what the allegations against us are.”

She said the reference against Ishaq Dar was still incomplete, adding NAB filed the reference under the instructions of Supreme Court and then a Supreme Court judge started to monitor the hearing of the case.

The minister said documents which were unrelated to the case of Ishaq Dar were presented in the Accountability Court. Anusha said Sharif family will continue to appear before the court.