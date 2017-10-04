Lahore High Court snubs Punjab government's law officials for not presenting record of public sector companies working in Punjab.

"Punjab CM will be summoned if the record is not presented on the next hearing, " Justice Naqvi remarks.

He asks how these companies have been established and under what law milions of rupees salary is being paid to the blue-eyed officials. On last hearing, Punjab Saaf Pani Company CEO said he was drawing Rs. 1.4 million as per month salary.

It is second hearing on which law officers couldn't come up with reports and satisfactory answer. Sannia Kanwal, a female lawyer, challenged constitution of public sector companies. Hearing has been adjourned for two weeks.