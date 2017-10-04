SADIQABAD-A man sought the government help against police and land mafia who have allegedly teamed up to grab land of his deceased’s brother.

Qaim Din told the media that his brother Abdul Ghafoor had married with Zulekha Bibi. She, at the behest of her father and brothers, forced her husband to write his property in her name. It often caused disturbance at home. Abdul Ghafoor, however, wrote his property in his father’s name. He was electrocuted five years ago. “Since his death, Zulekha and her relatives have made our lives miserable,” Qaim Din said. They have been demanding the piece of land which Abdul Ghafoor had transferred into his father’s name.

Qaim Din alleged that Zulekha’s father Gabarshar, and brothers - Gul Bahar, Sher Ali, Gulzar and Manga had implicated him and his brothers in a fake case. He added that Kot Sabzal Police raided his house in Mauza Theatre on a fake complaint concerning the property issue, ransacked household items and thrashed family members. “Police are now threatening us with dire consequences to transfer our brother’s land to Zulekha,” Qaim Din alleged and sought justice from Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif.