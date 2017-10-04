SHEIKHUPURA-The widow of a martyred police officer said that she had not been given the compensation money announced by the police department even after the passage of five months of his martyrdom.

Police officer Mehar Nadeem Anjum had been shot dead in an operation against the militants in Faisalabad some five months ago. Humaira Nadeem while talking to media said that her husband was posted as Station House Officer (SHO) Madina Town Faisalabad. During duty, he got information that some outfit organisation activists were in ambush. The SHO along with his gun man constable Ansar Shehzad and others besieged the place and during the exchange of fire, the SHO and the constable were martyred.

The police high-ups had announced compensation package to the bereaved families of the SHO and the constable but ironically after the elapse of several months the amount was not paid to the grieved families, she said. The widow demanded the CM Punjab and IG police pay the compensation amount as soon as possible to save the family from starvation because both the families were living a hand to mouth life due to financial constrains.

DACOITY: Five unidentified highway robbers barged into a filling station and after holding the cashier and security guard took away cash amounting to Rs800,000 in broad daylight on Tuesday. The outlaws in a car in the guise of customers came at the fuel station. Firstly they overpowered the two security guards and snatched their armed later entered in to the office and at gunpoint took away the cash. On putting resistance the criminals also tortured the staffers. Housing Colony police have started investigation.