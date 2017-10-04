SARGODHA-The Sargodha Medical College is feared to be closed down due to shortage of teaching faculty, especially professor doctors.

A number of seats of teaching faculty are still vacant and the students are forced to get training at the colleges of other cities. The situation has become concerning for not only students and their parents but also for the citizens.

Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Sargodha office-bearer Dr Sikander Hayat said that University of Sargodha syndicate had approved the recruitment of 40 post graduate doctors at Sargodha Medical College in a meeting but unfortunately these posts had not been filled yet.

He revealed that by the virtue of that condition, the male and female medical students are completing their training at other cities. He added that some secret hands were attempting to ruin the medical college. If the situation persists, the facility of medical education might become more difficult in the future ge said.

According to sources, out of 24, only 3 posts of professors are filled and out of 25 slots of associate professors, only 6 are filled. Likewise while 20 seats of assistant professors and 100 of medical officers are lying vacant thereby aggravating the situation of the only medical college in Sargodha division and other areas.

The local people demanded the Punjab government take note of the critical situation of Sargodha Medical College. On the other hand medical college sources said that lack of funds was the main reason behind the situation.

Probe ordered against

postman’s corruption

Divisional Superintendent Postal Services Shahid Iqbal ordered probe into the alleged corruption by a postman here the other day.

One, Imtiaz Ahmed Warraich submitted an application to the postal service authorities that Saleem, a postman, devoured his Rs20,000 which he had given him to pay electricity bills. The postman denied to return his money back and also threatened him with dire consequences, the complainant added. Investigation is underway.