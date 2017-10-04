MULTAN-The PML-N workers burst into jubilations on re-election of the disqualified prime minister Nawaz Sharif as party president here on Tuesday.

The party workers distributed sweetmeats among people in different areas of Multan and termed the re-election of Nawaz Sharif success of democracy. They chanted slogans like “Dekho Dekho Kaun Aya, Sher Aya Sher Aya”. The PML-N workers danced to drumbeat and marched on city roads to celebrate the re-election of their leader.

Although Mian Nawaz Sharif was disqualified by the court for keeping any office, the adoption of Election Bill 2017 by National Assembly on Monday cleared his to become party president again.

Meanwhile, PML-N Youth Wing President Zahid Adnan Guddo, Abdul Rehman Free, Ch Muhammad Asif Ansari and district president PML-N Multan Bilal Butt advocate also led a rally through the main bazaar in this regard. PML-N workers welcomed the approval of election bill 2017 with majority votes and termed it an ‘historic victory for the PML-N’.

Talking to the media on this occasion, PML-N lawmakers MNAs Begum Shaheen Shafiq and Malik Ghaffar Dogar, MPA Rana Mehmoodul Hassan, and Mayor Chaudhry Naveedul Haq said that re-election of Mian Nawaz Sharif as President of PML-N was in the best interest of Pakistan, its people and democracy.