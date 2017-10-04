LAHORE - The disgruntled Senator of the PML-N and former Punjab Governor Sardar Zulifiqar Ali Khosa has said that election of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif as president of the PML-N is improper and unreasonable.

Talking to The Nation here yesterday, Sardar Zulfiqar Khosa said just for the sake of an individual a bill was brought to the assembly to scrap the embargo constitutionally imposed on a disqualified person to become president of a political party. It is a sheer mockery of the constitution and the Supreme Court’s decision that disqualified Nawaz Sharif was made president of PML-N, he added.

“A person who is ineligible for membership of the parliament is made head of the party which is ruling in the parliament; it is funny,” he said.

Khosa said the parliament could legislate in the public interest and passage of the bill to appoint a disqualified person as president of the mainstream political party is totally in the interest of an individual and not in the public interest. He said even in the public interest no law could be passed that is repugnant to the Islamic injunctions and here a person whose credentials as Sadiq and Ameen have seriously been doubted by the apex court, but has been made the party head.

Sardar Zulfiqar who stands isolated with the party over the last three years, said the judicial course was open to Nawaz Sharif if he had reservations against the Supreme Court’s decision against his becoming the president of the party but he used the platform of the Parliament given the fact his party had majority in the National Assembly.

Khosa said expediency and hypocrisy was now part of political system when asked whether PPP also played any role to facilitate Nawaz Sharif in getting PML-N presidentship. He, however, was of the view that presently the PPP was looking dead against the PML-N. Sardar Khosa wondered why haste was shown in passing the bill first through the PPP majority Senate and then the National Assembly and the president also did not take time to put signature on the same. “Why such haste was shown in making Nawaz Sharif as president, I am in a fix,” he added.

He said from day one after disqualification verdict against Nawaz Sharif, the PML-N knew well about the election of President and why it chose the course of filling that vacancy through passing of the bill to necessarily reappoint Nawaz Sharif to this slot.

“It is beyond understanding, particularly when the PML-N leaders are openly insulting the institutions and strongly opposing the SC verdict of disqualification,” he maintained.

He said, “Appointment of NAB’s new chairman is due and in the public perception a totally impartial and honest person should be appointed to this slot. Leader of the Opposition Syed Khursheed Shah has promised to name such a person for this office who will be acceptable to everyone in the country. He said the past shows that the people at the helms of the affairs of appointing the NAB chairman had always picked up a man of their choice for this office. The upcoming appointment of the chairman NAB will tell much about the current situation and also answer of the question about any mukk mukka (bargain) between the two main parties in the current scenario,” he added.

To a question, Sardar Khosa said, “There must be a group in the PML-N that will be harbouring reservations about the appointment of Nawaz Sharif to the presidency of the party when he has been declared not Sadiq and Ameen by the SC and corruption cases against him are before the court. There must also be some people who will not be knowing what is happening. It will be wrong if all in the N-League are considered on the same page on Sharif’s appointment.”

He said the country at present was in grip of tension and chaos. The ruling party is criticizing the institutions and the opposition is talking about coming on the roads. In this situation, he said, every Pakistani needs to play his role and discharge responsibility in the best interest of the country and the nation.