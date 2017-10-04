Re-elected PML-N president and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is leaving for London tomorrow.

According to the media reports he will be leaving for London from PIA flight No Pk-757 and will be traveling in business class.

Sources further stated that his secretary Hanif Khan will also accompany him.

Nawaz Sharif returned to Pakistan from London on September 25th to appear before the NAB court.

Sources further stated that Nawaz Sharif earlier decided to extend his stay in London due to the illness of his wife.