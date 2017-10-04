German Ambassador Martin Kobler paid a courtesy visit to National Security Adviser Lt Gen (R) Nasser Khan Janjua on Wednesday and discussed security situation of the region with particular reference to peace and stability in Afghanistan came under discussion.

Janjua said that Germany is a great country with resilient nation and Pakistan attached great importance to enhance multifaceted cooperation with Germany.

He apprised the ambassador of the role of Pakistan in promoting peace and stability in Afghanistan and the region.

While highlighting different aspects of regional security situation, NSA sensitized the ambassador of fragile regional balance and stressed that the leading countries of the world must focus to maintain a balanced regional approach in South Asia.

Both sides agreed that increased political engagements for political solution in Afghanistan between all the stakeholders are prerequisite for sustainable peace and development in the country.

The ambassador acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan’s role against terrorism and the sacrifices made.

He, however, stressed that for Pakistan it is important to enhance engagements with Europe to explain own narrative with more clarity.