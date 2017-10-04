ISLAMABAD: Chinese Ambassador Sun Weidong has said that Phrase ‘Pakistan is our Iron brother’ is getting popular among the Chinese people, particularly the Youth that is reflective of warm-hearted fast-growing friendship between the two countries.

With a sense of jubilation and pride, he said if someone asked from Chinese people who are your best friend World over, they say, it is Pakistan. This phrase speaks high the strength of Pakistan-China relationship that has turned into a role-model in the country-to-country relationship.

Sun who had rare contribution bringing these relations to new heights, said in informal chat that this phrase has started getting roots among the Chinese people as well as on Pakistan side when President Xi Jinping mentioned the same in one of his speeches, during the visit to Pakistan in April 2015.

China considers its friendship with Pakistan even stronger than iron, he said adding that Chinese peoples’ love and affection with Pakistan is passing through generation to generation and stood the test of the time. We call it ‘All-weather’ that expression was never used for any other country.

In the same tone, people in Pakistan describe the tallness of this relationship stating it as “Sino-Pak friendship is higher than the mountains, deeper than the oceans, stronger than steel and sweeter than honey." This historical phrase truly conveys the deepness of relationship and warmness towards each other.

Sun Weidong who returns home this month after serving Pakistan for more than four years, said China-Pakistan friendship is a precious heritage for both countries and their peoples. The phrase "Iron Brothers" has been ironed into our people’s mind like culture and will be inherited from generation to generation.

Now we should do our best to endow this brotherly relationship with new gifts through the Initiative of One Belt and One Road and building of CPEC, he added.

Recently, the ambassador in his speech, while eulogizing the ever-green towering Sino-Pak friendship introduced another phrase in the bilateral ties, stating 'it is as pure and sincere as the ever-flowing water'.

He stated, “the friendship between men of noble characters is as pure as water”. Water is beneficial for all things, without striving for fame and gain. “The highest ethics is like water”. It is not only the summary of Chinese virtue but also the interpretation of China-Pakistan friendship.

He cited famous Chinese saying, the sea can hold the water stemming from numerous rivers and it's huge because of its inclusiveness.

If we put the China-Pakistan relationship as the surging Yangtze River and Indus River, the tens of thousands of streams converged into the Rivers are actually the good feelings deeply rooted in the hearts of our two peoples. In Pakistan, as long as people could recognize you as Chinese, they will say “ni hao” and “xie xie” to you while their smiles sincerely to you.

Like the streams may flow through rocks and valleys, mountains and forests, and even remote areas, the Pakistani people may have different backgrounds of habitats, cultures, and languages, but it is the consensus of all the Pakistani people to support the China-Pakistan friendship.

Because of this consensus, the China-Pakistan friendship could eventually transform into a big river which crosses over the forests, plains and enrich all the living creatures.