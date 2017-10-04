LAHORE:- A meeting of fact-finding committee formed by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to investigate the causes of PPP's poor performance in NA-120 by-election scheduled for Tuesday in Lahore has been postponed to a later date. Party spokesperson Senator Farhatullah Babar, who heads this committee, said the meeting had to be rescheduled due to urgent issues having cropped up in Islamabad. New date of meeting will be announced later, he said.–Staff Reporter