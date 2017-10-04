HAFIZABAD-All the prisoners involved in heinous crimes will be tried through video link so as to avoid their escape and minimise expenses incurred on their security during their transportation between jail and courts.

District & Sessions Judge M Nawaz visited the District Jail and ordered for the release of eight prisoners involved in petty cases. He also directed that all those under-trial prisoners, residents of Hafizabad district, presently lodged in the Gujranwala jail immediately be shifted to District Jail Hafizabad so as to prevent unpleasant incidents during their transportation to Hafizabad for trial.

He also heard the problems of prisoners and pledged that their problems would be resolved. He ordered for the installation of water filtration plant on the jail premises and also directed that vegetables be sown in the open space. He also inspected the kitchen and checked the cooked food and expressed his satisfaction over the provision of standard food to the prisoners. He appreciated Doctor Faiq Ali Tarar for providing best possible medicines for the ailing prisoners.