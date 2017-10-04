Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Wednesday rejected the six names proposed by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah for the appointment of the next chief of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

PTI vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi has alleged that the government and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) have stricken a covert deal with regard to the appointment of the new chairman of the national anti-graft watchdog.

He claimed the opposition leader had not yet contacted the PTI to get suggestions for the names for the new NAB chairman, rejecting Shah’s claim that he had approached him thrice in this regard.

Qureshi said that the new NAB chief would be similar to the incumbent chairman Qamar Zaman Chaudhry and added that incumbent Intelligence Bureau (IB) chief Aftab Sultan, who had met Nawaz Sharif during his stay in London, figured on the top of the list of the names proposed for the slot.

On Tuesday, Leader of Opposition Khursheed Shah had held a meeting with the prime minister to discuss the appointment of new NAB chief. Incumbent chairman of NAB Qamar Zaman Chaudhry will complete his office term on October 08.

According to reports the opposition leader has proposed the names of Justice retired Faqeer Muhammad Khokhar, Justice retired Javed Iqbal and former secretary election commission Ishtiaq Ahmed.

Whereas, the prime minister has suggested the names of Aftab Sultan, Justice retired Rehmat Jaffery, and Justice retired Ejaz Chaudhry for the post.