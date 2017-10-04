Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday thanked the party supporters on victory of NA-120 by-polls.

While addressing his party's Youth Convention at Alhamra in Lahore Nawaz said, “I congratulate that you’re bringing Nawaz Sharif back with full force.”

After getting re-elected as PML-N president unopposed, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said, “There have been attempts again and again to exit me, but you will always keep giving me an entry again and again.”

Expressing his gratitude to party workers for supporting his daughter, Maryam Nawaz, who campaigned on behalf of her mother, Kulsoom Nawaz, for the NA-120 by-poll Nawaz said, "Nawaz Sharif wants to kiss all your foreheads."

The former premier then recounted his government's accomplishments since the beginning of his tenure in 2013.

"Nawaz Sharif promised you that he will end load-shedding, and we have done it. Load-shedding today is on the verge of ending."

"Has any government before kept its promises?" Nawaz asked the gathering of supporters.

Nawaz once again reiterated his stance against his disqualification on Iqama and sarcastically said if they could not find any corruption and misappropriation of public money on his part, they should have told the people that they were going to oust him at all cost.