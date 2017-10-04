LAHORE - Religious organisations all over the country Tuesday expressed severe reservations, held protest demonstrations and announced to intensify their movement in the coming days against Election Act 2017, claiming the finality of the prophet was compromised through the parliament.

Jamaat-e-Islami, Milli Muslim League, Jamaat-ud-Dawa, Majlis-e-Wahdat-ul-Muslimeen, Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan, Pakistan Ulema Council, Jamiat Ahle Hadith, Sunni Tehreek, Tanzeem Ittehad-e-Ummat Pakistan, Tehreek-e-Hurmat-e-Rasool, Sunni Ittehad Council, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islami-S, Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan-Noornai and Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Pakistan have warned the government to immediately repeal the law or be ready to face the anger of people. The parties represent all schools of thought i.e. Brelvi, Deobandi, Ahle Hadith and Shia. Some banned organizations will also be part of the protest movement.

The main concern of the religious parties is that the controversial law has paved the way for Ahmadis (a non-Muslim minority in Pakistan according to the constitution) to get themselves registered in the list of Muslim voters.

The country had witnessed a strong Khatm-e-Nabuwwat movement during the Zulfikar Ali Bhutto tenure in 70s as a result of which Ahmadis were declare as non-Muslims.

The religious groups that are allies of the government, including Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F, Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan and Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadth, have not so far expressed any reaction over the law. The government itself claimed the new law was not against any Islamic article in the constitution.

“The law had provided an opportunity to Ahmadis to join the list of Muslim voters after the deletion of affidavit concerning the finality of the holy prophet (PBUH),” Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq said in his statement on Tuesday. The Ahmadis, he claimed, now would be able to get themselves registered as Muslim voters and they would be no more a non-Muslim minority. He also raised concern about the law, saying it would provide an opportunity to Ahmadis to rise to the highest offices in the country. The JI chief will address a press conference at Mansoora on the issue Wednesday (today).

Milli Yakjehti Council chief Sahibzada Abul Khair Zubair who is also head of JUP-Noorani has called a meeting of the council on October 5 to prepare a plan for the movement against the law. The council represents more than 20 religious and political parties.

Tehreek Labbaik Al-Alami chief Dr Asif Ashraf Jalali addressed a press conference at Lahore Press Club and later staged a protest, demanding the government immediately repeal the law. He said Muslims of this country would never accept the amendment in the law of Khatm-e-Nabuwwat.

Tahreek Labbaik Pakistan chief Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi along with his workers staged a sit-in outside the Punjab Assembly in protests against the law. Their sit-in was in progress till late night.

Tanzeem Ittehad-e-Ummat Pakistan also held protest in front of the Punjab Assembly.

Pakistan Ulema Council Ashrafi faction announced countrywide protest against the law on Wednesday. Pakistan Ulema Council Zahid Mahmood Qasmi faction issued warning to the government to withdraw the law.

Milli Muslim League, Jamaat-ud-Dawa, Tehreek Hurmat-e-Rasool and Muhammadia Students Organisation announced a countrywide protest on Friday.

Sunni Ittehad Council, led by Sahibzada Hamid Raza, held a meeting of more than 20 Brelvi organisations at Jamia Rizvia and announced movement against the passage of the bill.