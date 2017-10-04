MANDI BAHAUDDIN-People have praised the orders of the Supreme Court reducing the fees of National Testing Service up to 50 percent, in a case filed by a university student.

The Supreme Court (SC) provided relief for job aspirants on exorbitant fee paid to National Testing Service (NTS) for each job vacancy. The SC strictly instructed all ministries/divisions to ensure payment of 50 per cent of the fee, payable to testing agencies, to ease the financial burden of unemployed students.

The parents have praised SC for providing relief for the job and admission seekers in different government departments, and private colleges/universities.

They also expressed concern over the exorbitant price of prospectus and application processing fee for admission of students in different colleges and universities

. Some of medical colleges are offering separate prospectus for admission in MBBS and BDS for Rs3,000 each. However, most of the colleges have one prospectus and processing fee for admission for both the programs depending on priority of applicant’s choice.

The processing fee ranges from Rs3,000 to Rs3,500 besides Rs3000 price of prospectus. Last year, the tuition fee for MBBS and BDS classes was fixed as Rs600,000 per year by the relevant competent authorities but the private medical colleges are demanding Rs800,000 to Rs1,000,000 per year.

Parents of students aspiring to get admission in medical colleges appealed to the SC to take note of the disparity in tuition fee in different medical institutions and exorbitant processing fee that include price of prospectus.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar took note of a university student’s application, stating that for each job vacancy, students have to pay a fee which is too heavy for an unemployed person. The student pleaded in the petition that many individuals cannot afford to pay the finances on daily basis and have to forego applying for many positions.