SIALKOT-More than a century old building of Govt DC Boys High School Chawinda, Pasrur tehsil has been crumbling due to official negligence and needs urgent repair or reconstruction.

The hundreds of students were forced to get education under the cracked roofs of the classrooms while putting their lives at risk.

More than 100 years have passed but no one has ever felt the need to allocate even a single penny for its direly needed repairing or reconstruction.

The students and their teachers are much worried about the dangerous condition of the school building. They expressed grave concern over the critical condition, and said that it should also be an eye opener and point of grave concern for everyone.

The perturbed students and their parents said that the ancient building had big cracks on all the walls and roofs, which could result in an untoward incident. They said that the situation had also raised the curtain from the alleged slackness of the political representatives. The school is located at Chawinda, Pasrur tehsil, which falls in the electoral constituency (NA 114, Pasrur-Sialkot), Zahid Hamid, the Pasrur based federal minister for law.

When contacted, Headmaster Mian Tahir Mehmood said that the critical situation was resulting in the decline of the number of students in the school, as the parents were reluctant to send their children to the shabby school building.

The headmaster said that the building of Govt DC Boys High School Chawinda was constructed in 1912, and now, a total 800 students were enrolled here in different classes. He said that the ancient and crumbling school building had already been declared dangerous by the Buildings Department with advise of early evacuation to avert any untoward incident. He said that the school management had repeatedly brought the critical situation into the senior officials of the Sialkot Education Department for the early remedy, but to no avail.

The Local social, welfare, education, literary and political circles have expressed grave concern over the miserable situation. They have urged Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Commissioner Gujranwala Division M Asif and Deputy Commissioner Dr Farrukh Naveed to look into the matter in the larger interest of the students.

AIR SIAL TO EXPAND IN JAN: The Sialkot exporters’ own private airline namely “Air Sial” will become fully operational and start regular domestic flights within the country in January 2018, said Air Sial Chairman Fazal Jillani.

He said that the exporters had established their own private airline on self-help basis. They successfully completed the mega project of Sialkot international airport at Sialkot on self-help basis, he said. He added that the management of Air Sial was negotiating with some international aircrafts manufacturing companies, saying that it will start its regular domestic passenger flights in January 2018 with three advanced aircrafts. He said that Air Sial had been established for providing world class aviation facilities for Sialkot exporters on reasonable expenditures.