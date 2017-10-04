SADIQABAD-The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers would accord a warm welcome to party leader Jahangir Khan Tareen on his arrival at Sadiqabad on Wednesday (today).

It was stated by PTI leader Mehrab Khan during a media talk here the other day.

He said that the PTI would continue its struggle for the development of the country. He said that the PTI has been fighting for the rights of the common man. He claimed that the PTI would pull the country out from the swamp of corruption under the leadership of party chairman Imran Khan. He termed Imran saviour of Pakistani nation. He said that workers are united under Imran Khan’s leadership and are working to propagate and strengthen the party’s network in the city.

He criticized the incumbent rulers for adding the woes of the masses. He said that the rulers have failed to fulfil their promises they made with public. He also held the rulers responsible for bad economic and security situation of the country. He said legions of the PTI supporters would warmly welcome their party leader Jahangir Tareen on his arrival in the city on Wednesday.