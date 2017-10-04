SADIQABAD-Up-gradation of Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital has been completed, official sources said.

According to District Health Authority Chief Executive Officer Makhdoom Basharat Ali, building of Cardiology Centre would be completed prior to October10. Equipment and staff for children and eye wards would be arranged soon.

The CEO also visited the hospital and reviewed pace of construction of children and dialysis centre. He directed the contractor to ensure its completion by October 10. Medical Superintendent Dr Gazanfar told The Nation that construction is underway at brisk pace. The dialysis centre would facilitate thousands of patients coming from far-flung areas of Sindh and Balochistan, he said.

ACCUSATION

PML-N Women Wing leader Shahida Yousuf accused the eye specialist at THQ Hospital, Dr Sohail, of misbehaving with patients. She alleged that the doctor frequently used cellphone during working hours and neglected treatment of the patients. The accused also used foul language with women patients, she alleged. She demanded action against the doctor.

Low paddy price galls growers

HAFIZABAD-The paddy growers have expressed grave concerns over the low price of paddy offered by them for sale in the grain market here.

Pakistan Kissan Board Vice President Amanullah Chattha said that paddy crop had started pouring in the grain market but its procurement price had been decreased from Rs1,250 to Rs1,150 per maund during the past week. As a result, the growers were too much perturbed and frustrated, he said.

He added that during the past few years, the growers were facing financial crisis due to instable prices of paddy. He demanded installation of computerised scale and also formulation of rules and regulations for deduction of commission etc.