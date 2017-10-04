Three hardcore terrorists were hanged in Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa (KP) jail today, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated.

According to a press release all three were convicted b miltary courts and were involved in different terrorists activities. Sajid, Behram Sher and Fazal Ghaffar pleaded guilty in front of magistrate, ISPR added.

The media wing of military further stated that Sajid was involved in attack on Peshawar Airport and was member of a banned organisation while Behram Sher was involved in attack on primary school for girls and a suicide jacket was recovered from Fazal Ghaffar.

A woman was killed and two were injured in Peshawar Airport attack, ISPR stated. Sajid was also involved in killing of Peer Israr and eight members of his family.