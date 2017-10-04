University of Karachi professor who was reported missing for two weeks reached home on Wednesday.

According to his family sources professor, Muhammad Ismail who teaches at the Islamic studies department at the university went missing on September 15th.

Professor’s wife informed today that, “he reached home safely at 2 am and there are no signs of torture and he is in a good health.”

Muhammad Ismail’s family earlier reported that two weeks ago some unidentified persons broke into the house and took him forcefully with them.

University administration and VC Ajmal Khan was informed about this matter but they remain silent and no action was taken in this regard.

It is relevant to mention that on 21 September a raid was carried out by an intelligence agency and they nabbed three alleged terrorists from University of Karachi's staff colony.

Danish Rasheed a captured Ansarul Shariah member told the authorities about the presence of the terrorists in the staff colony.

Ansarul Sharia came into light earlier this month after the group’s involvement on the attack on Muttahida Qaumi Movement leader Khawaja Izharul Hassan.