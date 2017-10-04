ISLAMABAD - The president of Pakistan has appointed Vice Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi as chief of the naval staff and promoted him to the rank of admiral.

His promotion to the rank of admiral will be effective from the date of assuming command of Pakistan Navy.

Vice Admiral Abbasi will succeed Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah who will relinquish the command of Pakistan Navy on October 7.

The change of command ceremony will be held at the PNS Zafar, Islamabad.

Vice Admiral Abbasi was commissioned in Operations Branch of the Pakistan Navy in June 1981.

The officer undertook initial training at Britannia Royal Naval College Dartmouth, UK.

On commissioning, the officer won the coveted sword of honour from the Pakistan Naval Academy.

During his distinguished career, the admiral attained vast experience of both command and staff appointments.

His command appointments include command of surface ships, commandant Pakistan Naval Academy, commander 25th Destroyer Squadron, DG Pakistan Maritime Security Agency, commander coast, commander logistics, commander Pakistan Fleet and commander of Multi-National Combined Task Force 150 at HQ NAVCENT, Bahrain.

His key staff appointments include assistant chief of naval staff (Plans), chief inspector (Navy) and deputy chief of the naval staff (operations).

Presently, the vice admiral is serving as chief of the staff at the Naval Headquarters. The flag officer is a graduate of the National Defence University (NDU) Islamabad and the Royal Australian Navy Staff College.

In recognition of his meritorious services, the vice admiral has been awarded Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military).

Meanwhile, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah paid farewell call on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, General Zubair Mahmood Hayat at Joint Staff Headquarters, Rawalpindi.

During the meeting, General Zubair Mahmood Hayat acknowledged and commended the remarkable services of Admiral M Zakaullah as naval chief.

The chairman also highlighted the dynamic role played by Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah during his tenure of service to enhance the operational capabilities of the Pakistan Navy, inter-services cooperation and transformation of the Pakistan Navy into a potent force.

On the occasion, Admiral Zakaullah thanked the chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee for his gratitude and well wishes.