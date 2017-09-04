Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif is leaving for London on a four-day private visit on Tuesday.

His visit primarily aims to inquire after the health of his sister in law Begum Kulsoom Nawaz yet he is expected to meet party leaders to discuss with them political situation and party matters during his stay, say the sources.

CM spokesman confirmed Shehbaz Sharif London visit although he did not share its details. It may be mentioned that the PML-N central president election has been announced to take place on September 7. Shehbaz Sharif has been named next permanent president of the party.

The election date and other scheduled matters are likely to be affected in case CM Shehbaz Sharif will leave for London next day.