ISLAMABAD: The government is taking bold steps for reconstruction of destroyed girls schools in Federally

Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) during war against terror.

Spokesperson of Ministry of States and Frontier Regions talking to Radio Pakistan, there are 2248 Girls School in FATA and

2 co-education based schools that also giving admission to girls on merit basis.

He said 1195 girls schools were affected by war on terror in these agencies, of them, 555 were completely destroyed and 491 were partially affected.

He said that 895 schools have been rehabilitated and construction of remaining schools is under process.