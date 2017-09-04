The Lahore Transport Company, city's bus regulator for more than a decade, has badly failed to provide efficient transport to million of daily commuters.

City desperately needs 2000 buses to meet demand of travllors but it has only less than 400 vehicles at its two dozens dedicated routes.

The condition of majority of available buses is worst for travelling although their operators accumulate millions of govt subsidy against their "services". Experts say Lahore entire trasport culture needs to be changed.