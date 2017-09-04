Nobel Laureate and rights activist Malala Yousafzai has condemned the 'shameful and tragic treatment' with Rohingya Muslims by Myanmar government.

In a statement shared on her twitter account, Malala has called to stop the violence. "Today we have seen pictures of small children killed by Myanmar's security forces. These children attacked no one but still their homes were burnt down," she stated.

The Nobel winner asked that if Myanmar is not home of Rohingya Muslims then how they are living there for generations. "Rohingya Muslims should be given citizenship of Myanmar, the country where they were born," she asserted.





She further urged the other countries including Pakistan to follow Bangladesh's example and provide food, shelter and access to the Rohingya Muslims who have fled terror and violence.

"Over the last few years, I have repeatedly condemned this shameful and tragic treatment. I am still waiting for my Nobel Laureate Aung San Sun Ki to do the same," she added.

"The world is waiting and Rohingya Muslims are waiting," she concluded.